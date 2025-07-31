American Idol Music Supervisor Was Terrified Of Local Crime -- She Met With Cops The DAY Before Her Murder!

Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca had concerns about a rise in local crime before their senseless murders.

As we’ve been following, the American Idol music supervisor and her husband were killed in a terrifying home invasion on July 10. The day of their murders, a neighbor called local police to complain about a mysterious man scouring the neighborhood and jumping fences. Police reported to the area but did not find anything, so they moved on. Soon after, they received another call — this one coming from inside Kaye and Deluca’s home — reporting a break in. According to a police affidavit, the 911 operator heard the caller saying, “Please don’t shoot me” — but advised police that a response was not necessary.

Once again, officers reported to the scene but could not spot any signs of forced entry, so they left. It wasn’t until four days after that when a concerned friend contacted the PD requesting a welfare check that police actually made their way onto the property and got inside… Only to find Kaye dead in the pantry and Deluca dead in the bathroom. Both sustained gunshot wounds to the head with a gun.

Related: Bryan Kohberger’s First Police Interview Released, And It Is… BIZARRE!

The following day, police arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who was the second caller on July 10 and used his own name to identify himself. Police believe he broke into the residence through an unlocked door while Kaye and Deluca were away, but when they returned unexpectedly, he used a firearm he found in their home to brutally murder them.

So, so, so awful.

Now, we’re hearing even more heartbreaking details about how the reality TV exec was terrified of the recent uptake in local crime.

According to People, Josh Sautter, president of the Encino Neighborhood Council, claimed that just ONE day before their murders, Kaye and Deluca attended a Community Police Advisory Board meeting, where a swell of recent crimes and break ins was the topic of discussion. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell was reportedly there and offered advice on crime prevention tactics, but clearly they weren’t enough. It’s just so sad to think that local crime was something Kaye and Deluca clearly feared and actively tried to protect themselves from.

According to Sautter, Kaye was a regular member at these kinds of community meetings. On June 25, she detailed a SEPARATE home invasion just weeks prior during a community Zoom meeting:

“Just a few weeks ago. We had our own home invasion — as we were sleeping. They broke in, climbed our wall, smashed through our kitchen door… it was scary.”

That’s SO awful.

According to insiders, Kaye actively feared her neighbor, who was an early suspect in the wake of her murder. She said in the Zoom meeting:

“We have a guy next door that in the summer — he rents out the house to branding, to companies, they pay him a lot of money, and he has hundreds of people. They had gun checks, they bust people in. There’s a lot of shady people that show up that are kind of scary. They are all over the streets. They leave garbage everywhere, and it’s you know you can’t be outside. You can’t even hear in your own home. It’s so loud, and all the neighbors around here are having the same… you know, are just as concerned about it. He’s been arrested many times for other things and he’s a scary guy. We’re not sure what to do. It’s been a problem for all of us. I think these parties houses are bringing a lot of attention to the neighborhood and bringing in a lot of crime.”

The neighbor ended up being cleared as Boodarian was arrested, but it’s still terrible to think that despite all her efforts, Kaye and her husband still lost their lives to local crime.

Our hearts continue to be with their loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]