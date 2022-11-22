Mysterious Death Of American Tourists At Mexican Airbnb Fully Explained

The mysterious death of the three American tourists who died in an Airbnb last month has finally been explained.

As we’ve previously covered, Jordan Marshall, 28, Kandace Florence, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, (above, left to right) were in Mexico City at the end of October to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos, but unfortunately their vacation would end tragically. After a disturbing phone call in which Kandace said she suddenly felt ill, the three were found dead in the apartment they were renting out.

On November 10, the incident was confirmed by a statement from a US State Department spokesman via People, but it only seemed to raise more questions:

“We can confirm the death of three US citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

We finally got answers as to what actually killed them earlier this month — Mexico City’s attorney general’s office says the deaths were a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a statement on November 8, the office explained an investigation had been conducted into the “death of three foreigners, derived from possible poisoning by gas inhalation inside an apartment in the La Rosita, Cuajimalpa de Morelos.” That gas was determined by experts to be carbon monoxide, which gave long-awaited answers to their grieving families.

Just terrible. To go on a trip to another country for some fun and never return sounds like a nightmare. But… what actually happened? And where was the carbon monoxide coming from?

Jordan’s sister, Jasmine Marshall, told the outlet on Monday that her father received an email from the US Embassy in Mexico, which included a translated police report. She said the police report revealed a faulty piece of equipment in the apartment was to blame for the carbon monoxide leak:

“As of right now they believe there was a water heater that was improperly installed that caused the carbon monoxide poisoning. They are still investigating to see who installed it. Hopefully they will continue to update us. But that is the latest update we received.”

The news source contacted the US Embassy for further comment on the situation, but a rep replied and said there was nothing to add right now. Airbnb has not responded to any request for comment at the time of writing this.

Our hearts are with Jordan, Kadence, and Courtez’s families while they navigate this tragedy. We hope their lost loved ones get the justice they deserve very soon.

