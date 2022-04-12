Rihanna Opens Up About Falling In Love With A$AP Rocky & Details The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant!!

Trust Rihanna to ring in the last trimester of her pregnancy in the most fashionable way possible!

The expecting momma’s maternity style has been impeccable from the moment she revealed her baby bump to the world, but she stepped up her game even further with a new Vogue profile released on Tuesday. Not only did she serve some of the best pregnancy looks we’ve ever seen, she also finally gave fans the behind-the-scenes scoop on her romance with baby daddy A$AP Rocky!

Speculation about the duo arose a few times over the years, but it sounds like the 34-year-old made her man work for it. She told Vogue:

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Still, there were hints of the pair becoming more than friends dating all the way back to 2012, when the rapper infamously grabbed her butt during a VMAs performance ( “My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s**t slide”).

Eight years later, they finally decided to give the romance a shot, and quickly faced the ultimate test: driving across country together during a worldwide pandemic. Reminiscing on their summer 2020 road trip from Los Angeles to New York, the singer shared:

“He became my family in that time. I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Aww!

Soon after, they reached another major milestone when they traveled to her native Barbados (where Rocky’s father was also born) to spend the holidays with her family. As far as relationship tests go, this one also sounds like an immediate success:

“It was us who were going home. We were going home. My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

Opening up about her love more than ever before, the Monster artist reflected:

“What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

We think this might be the most transparent Rihanna has ever been about her relationship, too. Clearly, she’s ready to shout her love from the rooftops!

She even dished about how her little bundle of joy came to be. When asked if the couple had planned her pregnancy, she replied:

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

SO sweet. Wishing them all the best as their journey continues! See pic and videos from the shoot (below)! And to read the rest of the profile where she talks pregnancy fashion and baby planning click HERE!

