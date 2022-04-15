People Are PISSED By The Kardashians' Special Treatment At Disneyland!

Another day, another Kardashians controversy!

Earlier this week, Kim and Khloé Kardashian took their family on a trip to Disneyland in order to celebrate True Thompson’s fourth birthday. The SKIMS creator’s youngest daughter Chicago West and their brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream were among the kiddos who joined in on the party. The two sisters documented a lot of their time at the amusement park, posting videos and pictures of themselves on rides such as It’s A Small World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Mad Tea Party.

Shown is @KimKardashian at Disneyland today with daughter Chicago West & niece Dream Kardashian, celebrating her niece True Thompson’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/hqAhZh9OoD — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) April 13, 2022

Related: Khloe Kardahsian Reveals Gift From ‘Thoughtful’ Travis Barker!



It looked like they had an absolute blast! But while the reality television fam seemed to be having a grand ole time, it turns out other guests were not having as much fun at the happiest place on earth, all thanks to them! Fans on social media have called out Kim and Khloé for the special treatment they received at Disneyland. In fact, one woman by the username @shesbrewing posted a video that revealed the Kardashians not only cut the line but also made other guests wait just so they did not have to ride with anyone else.

Yep… They only used three out of the 18 teacups and made everyone else wait. So it was safe to say that people were pretty livid about this! @shesbrewing wrote:

“When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them… typical.”

In the video, the Kardashians and their entourage could be seen spinning around in the teacups while the patrons wait in line for the group to finish up. Someone in the background could even be heard expressing their frustration over the situation, saying:

“That is ridiculous.”

To make the whole situation even more awkward, no one seemed to be having a good time on the ride! Eventually, the social media user and her family were able to get on:

“It seemed like forever. We finally got on 30 minutes later.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, people immediately hopped into the comments section of the vid to blast Kim and Khloé for the unnecessary wait:

“Why couldn’t anyone else ride at the same time?” “They honestly think their royalty” “That’s so embarrassing” “Don’t they feel awkward with people just waiting while they spin in lil tea cups lol” “The privilege”

Others commented on how Cardi B and Princess Diana did not act this way when they visited Disneyland:

“The fact that PRINCESS DIANA didn’t even do this” “Why can’t they do what Cardi did? She had security ride so everyone else could too.” “Cardi was on the ride with everyone, just had her security ride alone. This is weird idk how they’re not a part of cancel culture.”

Yeesh…

This wasn’t the only time when no other guests could be seen on the rides with the Kardashians! They also seemed to ride solo on It’s A Small World that day! And while many seemed to be annoyed by the whole thing, others were quick to point out that the crew most likely paid extra for the VIP treatment:

“They probably paid for a guide tour, which anyone with a guided tour would get the same treatment.” “I heard they pay 3 grand extra per person for that! I mean if this was your business you would allow it too. Don’t lie” “They paid for that service. If y’all had money y’all would do the same.”

It’s safe to say some people wouldn’t want to ever attend the park when the Kardashians are around after seeing this! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think everyone’s complaints are valid? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, WENN]