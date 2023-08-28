Axed-GMA Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Go IG Official Nearly A Year After Affair Drama -- LOOK!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are returning to social media… and soft-launching their relationship (for real this time)!!

Last November, s**t hit the fan for the GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts when they were caught having an alleged affair. After getting fired and trying to stay under the radar for the last few months, they have both decided to return to the spotlight!

On Monday, the lovebirds each took to their respective Instagram accounts to post the same black-and-white snapshot. The photo is a close-up of their legs and matching running sneakers as they sit side-by-side on a set of city steps. They both shared the same caption, too, writing:

“#nycmarathon2023 [male runner emoji] [female runner emoji]”

Well, then!

They’re clearly training for the marathon — and still going steady! But this is also the very racing event that got them in biiiig trouble last year!

Related: Topless Irina Shayk Vacations With Shirtless Bradley Cooper

According to reports, the co-anchors caught feelings for each other while training for last year’s marathon and leaning on one another amid marriage troubles. They’ve continued to make running a priority in their relationship, so we’re not surprised they’re training together once again. But the fact that they’re using this to officially (on their own terms) launch their relationship is sure eye-catching!

It makes us wonder if they’ve secured jobs yet? Word is the reporters have been trying to find a gig they can do together, but they don’t seem to be having any luck yet. Maybe their joint posts are an attempt to test the waters? It sure seems like they’re trying to check the vibes before going even more public with their romance! That said, comments were disabled on both posts. Probably for good reason considering all the controversy that’s followed this fling! Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Amy Robach/Instagram]