Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Reveal Unreleased Statements About Affair Allegations!

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes originally never planned to keep quiet about those cheating rumors for so long!

Perezcious readers will recall that the couple was fired from their co-anchor jobs at GMA3: What You Need to Know after their alleged months-long affair was exposed in November. They’ve since denied ever cheating on their respective exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. But at the height of the scandal, Amy and TJ noticeably were quiet. They never even released a public statement on the matter! Why is that? Well, the pair are giving us some answers!

Related: TJ & Amy ‘Livid’ Exes’ Romance Reveal Is Overshadowing Their Big Comeback!

On their Amy & T.J. Podcast Wednesday, a fan asked why they didn’t “go hard” against the affair accusations when they came out last year. It turned out that Amy and TJ had written messages to explain the story behind their relationship — and their divorces — at the time! However, the statements never left their draft folder. Amy and TJ decided not to post their statements so as not to make the drama worse. Huh? Wouldn’t it have been better to at least share their side of the story before or even after the situation blew up?

The 50-year-old said she “never had to do press on” herself, so she thought it would be best to keep quiet as others suggested. Except the rumors continued to escalate, and they were eventually fired from the gigs. Amy added:

“Maybe it would have been better if we had [released the statements], but we were trying to keep our jobs.”

For those curious about what their statements said, you’re in luck because Amy and TJ shared them on the podcast episode! He pulled up the statements, first reading out Amy’s:

“The email as I look in bold letters and underlined capital letters, it says ‘AMY. My divorce is nearly finalized after we decided to separate. T.J. and I have been friends for years, and our relationship has evolved only in recent weeks. I ask for privacy for my family as we continue to heal.”

That’s it? TJ immediately went on to read his own, saying:

“After a month-long separation, I’m in the final stage of my divorce, a process that has been difficult and that my family — for their sake had hoped to keep private. I have leaned on my closest friend during this painful stretch and very recently, that friendship became more. Out of respect for my family, I am requesting privacy at this time.”

Hmm. Inneresting…

Whelp, Amy and TJ will never know if these messages would have done anything to save their jobs or change public reaction to the scandal! What are your thoughts on the statements, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube, Marilee Fiebig/Instagram, Joseph Marzullo/MEGA]