TJ Holmes & Amy Robach 'Livid' Exes' Romance Reveal Is Overshadowing Their Big Comeback!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach got a taste of their own medicine — and they ain’t happy about it!

Tuesday was a big day for the former GMA3 co-stars as they launched their brand new podcast after getting axed from their jobs when news broke they were having an alleged affair. They declined ever stepping out of their marriages — and after a while, eventually (publicly) started getting divorced from their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. But hours after the podcast dropped, Page Six revealed their exes have been dating for six months! Truly shocking!!

Now, sources are telling the outlet Amy is “livid” with her ex-husband and the site for overshadowing her big day with the bombshell reveal. On Wednesday, an insider said the former 20/20 host “thinks her ex is trying to steal her thunder,” adding:

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast.”

Well, it is good payback — whether it was intentional or not!

But another insider doesn’t think the Melrose Place star would stoop so low:

“Andrew doesn’t steal the spotlight. He’s so private. That’s not who he is.”

Either way, the initial confidant speculated that the lovebirds would now be forced to comment on the surprising romance, chiming in:

“T.J. and Amy will have to address the story [about their exes dating] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news.”

Oof! We doubt they’re gonna wanna chat about this! But, hey, can you imagine if they brought Andrew and Marilee on the pod? Now that would get listeners!!

We won’t be holding our breath for that, though… An industry friend of the couple noted that the pair “must be so angry” after the buzz “stomped all over their big podcast debut.” Meanwhile, some of Amy’s friends are actually turned off by the new project, calling it “narcissistic behavior.” Ouch! A confidant dished:

“The self-importance and the fascination with themselves and thinking everyone is [rooting for them] … it’s just tone deaf.”

On the podcast, the journalists did a deep dive into how their relationship was exposed while trying to clear up the timeline of things. They also got honest about how seriously their mental health was impacted. Plus, the 50-year-old reporter thanked her ABC pal Sara Haines for being so supportive — teasing that “they’re probably going to fire her” now. But a network source shut the theory down:

“Sara’s job is not in jeopardy for having concern for her longtime friend when she needed it.”

Looking to the future, the former morning show stars are certainly trying to draw some of the attention back to them. Posting a sexy selfie of themselves cuddled up on Wednesday, T.J. thanked fans for their support while lyrics from gospel singer Fred Hammond and Radical For Christ’s No Weapon played on screen, specifically:

“No weapon formed against me will prosper. It won’t work.”

Oh, he’s salty!! Hah!

