Amy Schumer Calls Will Smith’s Oscars Slap ‘A F**king Bummer’ During Comedy Show

Now that Amy Schumer has had an entire week to process what went down at this year’s Academy Awards between Will Smith and Chris Rock, she has more to say on the controversial moment.

During her first public appearance since hosting the Oscars at The Mirage Theater in Las Vegas for her Amy Schumer & Friends comedy show Saturday, the 40-year-old comedian took a moment to address some more of her feelings on the now infamous slap, saying how she really found nothing funny about the situation:

“This is my first time doing a headlining show since I was pregnant. I am so excited, it feels so good to be back in Vegas. We’re gonna talk about everything and the Oscars but I just want to talk about drinking because I have been drinking so much and I am severely hungover. I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars like I really don’t know what to say, I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

But in case you need a refresher, Will smacked the 57-year-old Madagascar actor for making a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hairstyle. The Red Table Talk host has been open about her struggle with alopecia in the past.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum had some movies placed on the back burner and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. However, he still potentially faces some more “big consequences” for his assault on Chris since the Academy is conducting a formal review into the matter.

Before the on-stage confrontation, though, Amy said she had been feeling super confident and happy with how the award show was going. However, that soon changed. Referencing Will’s role as the famous boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali, she continued:

“I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up.”

Ultimately, the Trainwreck actress felt the whole thing was “a f**king bummer,” adding:

“All I can say is that it was really sad and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting.”

This isn’t the first time that Amy has touched on the slap. She previously confessed that she was “triggered and traumatized” by the incident in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing:

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Life And Beth on Hulu] and see me on tour this fall. I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Life And Beth on Hulu] and see me on tour this fall. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

The I Feel Pretty alum also wasn’t the only host to speak out. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wanda Sykes revealed that Chris had approached her at an Oscars afterparty at the home of Guy Oseary to apologize to her:

“I saw Chris at Guy’s party, and soon as I walked up to him, the first thing that he said was, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He was like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You, Amy, and Regina were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry. Now, this is going to be about this.’ That’s who Chris is.”

