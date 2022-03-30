Amy Schumer Reveals She's 'Triggered And Traumatized' Following Will Smith Slap At Oscars!

Amy Schumer is still recovering from the shocking incident that took place while she was hosting the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The 40-year-old, who co-hosted the event with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, is the first of the hosts to open up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the latter made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Taking to Instagram early Wednesday morning, the actress began with a joke, saying:

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Life And Beth on Hulu] and see me on tour this fall.”

Never miss a chance for promo — LOLz!

Amy then got pretty candid about the situation that unfolded on live television, and it sounds like it deeply affected her. The Trainwreck star revealed:

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Quest Love] and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

While she didn’t address The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s actions directly, she did acknowledge the “pain” she believes he must be struggling with that led him to lose his temper, adding:

“So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”

That said, the stand-up comedian seems determined to focus on celebrating her and her co-stars’ achievement, concluding:

“Im proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Check out her full post (below).

It’s unfortunate the big night has been clouded with these complex and difficult emotions. We wish Sunday could have been a night of celebration for all the filmmakers and actors who were honored instead of it getting overshadowed by this confrontation.

As of now, Chris has yet to address the controversy. The King Richard star did finally apologize to him publicly late on Monday, saying on the ‘gram:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Speaking to the Everybody Hates Chris star directly, the 53-year-old continued:

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

A “formal review” of the situation is underway as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences determines if and/or what consequences Will could be facing for his actions.

