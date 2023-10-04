Amy Schumer Shares Shocking Before & After Pics -- Warning '20 Somethings' That 'Life Is Coming'!

Amy Schumer has one message for people in their 20s: “Life is coming for you.”

Early Wednesday morning, the stand-up comedian took to Instagram to warn youngsters that their youthful glow will eventually fade — and she’s living proof. The 42-year-old shared a set of pics from a Comedy Central event back in 2012 in which she stood proud in a purple mini dress towards the beginning of her career. She was just 31 years old, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

However, she juxtaposed the glam shots with a third and more recent pic of her in a hospital gown sporting a disheveled bun while hooked up to an IV — with a frown on her face. She wrote:

“Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you”

See (below):

OMG!

She also shared the pics on her Story, writing, “Girls in your 20s guess what? I looked like you too,” even though she was 31 in the throwback pics. She added, once more:

“Life is coming for you bitches”

Oof!

However, older fans seemed to appreciate the transparency, relating with their own takes in the comments:

“I saw a picture of myself from 2005 the other day and I haven’t fully recovered life comes at ya fast.” “Our bodies didn’t know how how good they had it! Had I known — I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut offs every day. Even in winter.” “It happens SUDDENLY too. Overnight.” “Menopause is even more fun! I feel like I’ve aged 10 years since 2020 and I don’t think it has much to do with the pandemic.” “It’s all fun and games until your 4th decade”

Fellow celebs Wanda Sykes and Michelle Pfeiffer even seemed to agree, dropping some laughing emojis, while Paris Hilton added a heart-eyes emoji.

