Amy Schumer ROASTED For Saying She's The 'Most Successful Female Comedian Of All Time' While Defending Her Israel Posts!

Amy Schumer is clapping back at her haters! And it’s… not going well for her.

The comedian has been incredibly outspoken in support of Israel amid its war with Hamas, which began on October 7 when the terrorist group in control of the Gaza Strip invaded the country, killing thousands and kidnapping hundreds of innocent civilians, including some Americans.

In the weeks that have followed, celebrities of all kinds have spoken out. Some have called for an apocalyptic retaliation, some for peace on both sides; all have been attacked for their opinions, and Amy is no exception. After criticizing calls for a cease-fire (wanting, instead, for Hamas to unequivocally surrender), the I Feel Pretty star clarified her stance on Monday, saying that she is a “proud Jewish Woman” who has “lost so many friends these last few weeks,” adding on Instagram:

“But [I] feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always.”

The 42-year-old also shared a throwback video of Martin Luther King Jr. condemning antisemitism and speaking in support of Israel, which caught the attention of Bernice King. MLK’s daughter actually responded to the clip on X (Twitter) — and she DID NOT like the Trainwreck star’s take on her dad’s stance at all!

She argued:

“Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released… and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice. He said, ‘Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.’ We have much to correct.”

and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice. He said, “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.” We have much to correct. Here is a clip of my father talking about withdrawing from the Vietnam War and “moral power.”#MLK pic.twitter.com/Y0ZMp1K6qa — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 1, 2023

Not a good look to invoke King to justify your own opinion at all, but especially bad when they say, “you know nothing of my work.”

Amy already apologized earlier this week for posting “something that was hurtful” to the Gaza people, reiterating that she is against Hamas, not Gazans. And this is just a small sample of what she’s been posting lately — she’s been on a roll and things have been getting VERY heated!

By Wednesday, she was forced to clarify — but mostly she tried to clap back! In a lengthy response — in which she notably left “comments on” while “accepting love and feedback” — she declared:

“What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK. I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace. You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I’m Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy. So here you go by popular demand. Comments on.”

Here’s where things got a little unhinged!

The Inside Amy Schumer star then kinda lost the plot of her activism and went on hitting back at ALL the wild things critics had said to her in retaliation for her posts… or ever!

She defended against nepo baby jabs, insisting she’s “self made” rich and stressing though she’s distantly related to Senator Chuck Schumer, she “didn’t meet him until [she] was 25.”

She also said she has “never been given any money to support a cause other than tampons.” Okie doke. She also slammed those calling her “ugly/fat” and leapt to saying she’s “never stolen a joke.” Uh…

The stand-up star peaked by exclaiming:

“People call me a failed comic. I’m the most successful female comedian of all time”

Wow!

Well, that’s a bold statement!!! And also not even close to provably true! Success as far as critical assessment, that’s a little more nebulous — and frankly it’s pretty deluded to claim that throne. But if you’re looking at things like net worth, Amy is far from the leading lady with just an estimated $45 million — compared to people like Ellen DeGeneres, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Melissa McCarthy, who are reportedly worth *at least* more than double her net worth! Just saying!

Look, the point is it’s absolutely wild and self-centered to make that kind of proclamation, especially when you’re supposed to be talking about, you know, what’s best for the people of the Middle East? Suddenly this became about one thing only: Amy Schumer.

The world’s most successful comedienne of all history went on to end her statement by writing:

“We are all in a lot of pain. What hurts the most is that we all actually love each other. You hate Jews. You don’t know why. I still love you.”

See the full post (below):

As you can imagine, this statement only riled fans up even more — especially that line about her being “the most successful female comedian” ever. Ch-ch-check out some reactions (below)!

“Trying to make this about you sooooo hard. Girl just be quiet. You already said TOO MUCH. It’s giving spoiled, privileged brat with messed up priorities. The world is bleeding, children are dying. You made it VERY clear in your previous posts WHO YOU ARE. We seen YOU.” “Gaza: we’re losing one child every 15 minutes

Amy: people told me I steal jokes :(” “Amy Schumer saying she is the most successful female comedian of all time is literally the funniest thing she’s ever said.” “It’s so crazy to me how Bella & Gigi [Hadid] had to tiptoe around their statements and then Amy Schumer is like ‘Gazans are r*pists’ and will still have a career”

Well, this certainly backfired…

