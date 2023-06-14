Amy Schumer Absolutely Roasted Hilaria Baldwin's Phony Spanish Heritage In Her New Netflix Special!

Amy Schumer is not holding back in her comments on this new Netflix special!

The Inside Amy Schumer alum is back in the public eye with a brand-new stand-up set called Emergency Contact that is out right now on the streaming giant. And while there are a million funny parts in the show (duh!), there is one especially, uh, hilaria-ous roast we simply can’t not discuss!

Related: Is It All Innocent With Hilaria Baldwin?? Bethenny Frankel Says…

The 42-year-old comic used this new special to talk about a lot of social issues and pop culture happenings that occurred in the last couple years. But none were funnier than the Trainwreck star’s take on Hilaria Baldwin!

Of course, Perezcious readers will certainly remember how Alec Baldwin‘s wife has been accused over and over again of faking a Spanish “heritage” and supposed ties to Spain despite being born to an American family (of f**king literal colonizers, y’all) up in Boston.

Joking about how the Saturday Night Live alum’s wife has relentlessly played up her “Hilaria from España” roots, Amy made fun of the woman for being “actually Hillary from Boston.” In Emergency Contact, the comic said:

“She is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.”

Schumer then made a Sound Of Music reference in referencing the couple’s seven kids by joking that Hilaria and Alec have “a von Trapp amount of children,” some of whom have “very Spanish names like Jamón, and Croqueta, and Flamenco.”

LOLz!

Before she could be accused of bullying, though, Schumer shifted and said she was not trying to “bully a sociopath,” which, OOF! She then explained how the 39-year-old “Spanish” woman and her 65-year-old 30 Rock alum husband “don’t give a f**k.” Want proof of that? Amy noted that not only is Hilaria out here totally making up her Spanish “roots,” but her embattled husband literally shot someone and just carried right on.

Reflecting on Alec’s fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on that film’s set in October of 2021, Schumer said:

“This woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended she is from Spain. And her husband shot someone. Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f**k.”

Damn…

FWIW, this isn’t the first time Amy has slammed Alec in a stand-up set.

Last year, during a performance in Las Vegas, Schumer explained that her lawyer had asked her not to make a joke about the Boss Baby star’s film set shooting during the Oscars that year. She told the Sin City audience that joke anyways, of course, and cited Will Smith‘s infamous on-stage slap of Chris Rock in it, too:

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but now you can just come up and [hit] someone.”

Now, in this new special, Amy is coming even more strongly for Hillary! Er, uh, excuse us, Hilaria. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Emergency Contact is streaming now, BTW. Are you going to watch it?!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/MEGA/WENN]