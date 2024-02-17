Amy Schumer Claps Back At Hate Comments Over Her 'Puffier' Face!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Amy Schumer is responding to all the criticism she’s gotten over her appearance!

ICYMI, on Tuesday the comedian sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show, and it left the internet in an uproar due to a noticeable change in her appearance. She trended across social platforms with lots of people making awful comments about her “puffier” face and her weight — NOT cool!

Ch-ch-check out that interview (below):

Related: Kelly Osbourne SLAMMED For Saying Ozempic Critics Are ‘Pissed They Can’t Afford It’!

She’s not letting it get past her without a response, though. On Thursday, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to clap back to all the hate she’s been receiving as of late. In a post promoting her new show with Michael Cera Life & Beth, she wrote:

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.”

The Trainwreck star went on to reveal the reason for her “puffier” appearance is due to her struggles with the autoimmune disease endometriosis:

“And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

She even took a moment to acknowledge how women’s health is often put on the back burner compared to men:

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

All in all, Amy doesn’t want to focus on her looks — she wants to focus on her success:

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy”

See the full post (below):

Thoughts on Amy’s response, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]