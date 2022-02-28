Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller Make Red Carpet Debut At SAG Awards! Cute!!

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller’s romance is heating up!

Just two weeks after the Spider-Man alum and the Sports Illustrated model were confirmed to be dating by E! News, the couple made their official debut at Sunday night’s SAG Awards!

Andrew, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Tick, Tick…BOOM!, stepped onto the red carpet in an all-black Saint Laurent suit with silver pinstripe details and a black shirt. His lady wore a similar black blazer and matching pants with a white ruffle button-down underneath.

Related: OMG Exes Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone Texted About The New Spider-Man Movie!

And they looked truly stunning side-by-side! Ch-ch-check them out HERE!

You can also get an up-close look at Andrew’s OOTD from the Hollywood event (below)!

Hot AF!

The pair’s fun date night out comes just weeks after they were first spotted leaving a tennis court together in Malibu the day before Valentine’s.

At the time, an eye-witness told E! News that they “were certainly happy in each other’s company and not hiding anything.”

They looked just as smitten at the star-studded event!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via E! Red Carpet & Award Shows/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube]