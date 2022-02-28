Jason Sudeikis Gives Sweet Shout-Out To Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde After Winning At SAG Awards!

Ted Lasso is cleaning up awards season once again!

After bringing home a bunch of awards for the first season, the AppleTV+ comedy racked up a few more for season two at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Not only did the cast win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but Jason Sudeikis also won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out Michael Douglas, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and co-star Brett Goldstein for the honor.

Appearing remotely by video to accept the award, the funnyman said:

“Thank you very much to all you guys first and foremost, thank you. There’s my ensemble cast of Ted Lasso. Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, Everybody in post-production, everybody in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all last season.”

He also gave a shout-out to his children Daisy (5) and Otis (7), whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde — among other “chosen family” members:

“Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at SNL. My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Aww. Jason sure knows how to give a good speech, doesn’t he?!

Love it!

[Image via TNT/YouTube]