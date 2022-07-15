SVU's Chris Meloni Gets Nude For Peloton Ad -- Watch!

Nothing comes between Chris Meloni and his Peloton App.

The internet broke out in a sweat on Thursday when the fitness company dropped a new ad enlisting the SVU star (specifically, his arms, abs, and iconic booty) to help promote the brand’s app — in the buff! That’s one way to distract from all the controversy…

It’s genius marketing, for sure. Unless, of course, most viewers are like us and unable to focus on anything the 61-year-old hunk is saying. But hey, that’s what a re-watch is for, right?

Ch-ch-check out the s-PEC-tacular ad (below), and make sure to change the video settings to 4K first! (You’re welcome.)

[Image via Peloton/YouTube]