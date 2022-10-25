Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais For His Response To Her RHOBH Feud With Lisa Rinna!

Andy Cohen is walking back his part in this recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama!

The 54-year-old TV and radio host took to his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, on Monday to address the fallout from last week’s second part of the RHOBH reunion show.

As Bravo fans will recall, last Thursday, the second part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion special aired on the network. During the show, Lisa Rinna revealed it was actually her — and not Erika Jayne, as previously thought — who threw co-star Garcelle Beauvais‘ memoir Love Me As I Am into the trash during a prior episode.

During the reunion ep, the 59-year-old former soap opera star owned up to being the one who did the dirty deed by chucking the book into the bin. She explained that, at the time, she felt her daughter Amelia Hamlin had been portrayed negatively in Garcelle’s book. So, she got angry and opted to toss the copy as a show of displeasure.

Lisa recalled during the reunion:

“I have to be honest — I’m the one that tossed Garcelle’s book in the trash. Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement the kids were off limits. And so, about a year and a half later, she put my daughter Amelia [Hamlin] in her book in not a positive light, in a negative light. And that’s what I did.”

Then, the supermodel recalled how she addressed the issue with Rinna behind the scenes. Garcelle explained the lay of that land during last week’s reunion taping, as well:

“I said, ‘What can we do? It’s a week before the book actually comes out, what can we do?’ And so we all came up with a second edition of the book, we will take it out as well as the audio and that’s what we did.”

All good? (Well, good enough, maybe?)

So what’s the issue, then?

Well, at the time the two were talking about the trash bin problem on the reunion episode, Andy appeared like he wanted to talk about… literally anything else. He quickly changed the subject during the show to call out Lisa for not recycling her trash. Fans picked up on the swerve, though, and they’ve been calling him out ever since!

So on Monday, Andy addressed criticism that he supposedly doesn’t support the native of Haiti since he tried so hard to lighten the mood after Lisa’s admission. Speaking on his SiriusXM show, Andy delivered a public apology to Garcelle:

“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand. I have deep admiration for Garcelle.”

Apparently, the executive producer explained, he had “a really good, productive conversation” with the 55-year-old former model after the season 12 reunion special aired. Good!

That wasn’t enough for fans who didn’t see the convo happen, though. And so on his radio show, Andy tried to make amends for appearing to dismiss the issue during the reunion taping:

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings. I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get [it].”

Wow!

So that’s good. At least it appears things are cool between him and Garcelle, and the model momma is getting her due just as she deserves following the drama.

To Cohen’s credit, it’s not like he completely shied away from slamming Rinna, though. At one point in the reunion ep, he called out the Melrose Place alum for her “disastrous” behavior on social media:

“Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times. You make so much trouble for yourself. You post something and then you wind up having to delete it. A week or two ago, you posted, ‘I’m never posting about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and then yesterday, you’re posting up a storm about the reunion and what’s to come and [posting] text messages. … It gives me anxiety. You post some s**t and I’m like, ‘what is she doing?’ Like blaming production for things.”

In response, Rinna admitted she gets “a dopamine high” from posting on Instagram, and nevertheless tried to walk back some of her online actions:

“I try to just express myself and I do. I don’t necessarily think that I’m doing something when I first do it that’s bad. Not always. And then sometimes I’m like, ‘f**k it.’ … I am a work in progress when it comes to that and I’m going to get better. I will.”

Uh huh…

What do U make of this book-related drama, tho, Perezcious readers?! Did Andy do the right thing in coming clean like this?

Share your take down in the comments (below)…

