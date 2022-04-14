Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She's In The Hospital Amid Divorce Drama

Heartbreak is taking its toll on Angelina Pivarnick.

The Jersey Shore star revealed on Tuesday that she had been hospitalized amidst the stress of her split from Chris Larangeira. Chris filed for divorce in February; Angelina herself had originally filed in January 2021, though the case was eventually dismissed.

As the proceedings move forward this time around, the 35-year-old admitted that the stress has worn her down. She posted a selfie from her hospital bed, as well as some messages explaining the situation. She wrote on her Instagram Story:

“In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting me give me time to respond. I’m not doing well at all. My health comes before everything else.”

In a follow up, she added:

“My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I’ve endured lately.”

The reality star concluded:

“God has me that’s all that matters. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I’m just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. i love you god.”

How scary! Wishing Angelina a speedy recovery!

[Image via Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram & MTV/YouTube]