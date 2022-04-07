Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Seemingly Responds To Allegations Chris Larangeira CHEATED With & Then Threatened A Trans Model!

Well, it’s official: the Jersey Shore pet psychic was spot on with her prediction about Angelina Pivarnick’s husband! LOLz!

According to a new report in The Sun, Chris Larangeira was indeed cheating on the MTV star (just like “spiritual messenger” Teresa St. Frances, via her dog Peanut, foretold) before the pair split earlier this year.

The allegations were made by Chris’ alleged mistress herself: trans model activist Jazyln Rose (above, inset), who told the outlet that she and Angie’s ex first started chatting in July 2021, and frequently sexted leading up to a steamy night they shared together in Miami!

The 23-year-old alleges Chris initially reached out to her over Instagram, and told her she was “beautiful.” She said she responded to him right away, not knowing who he was, writing:

“Oh thank you, I’m transgender.”

To which he allegedly replied:

“I love that”

Jazyln claims the reality star later opened up to her about his own past sexual experiences, revealing:

“When I told him I was trans he said it was not a problem for him, and he had been with a trans woman a long time ago in New York when he was younger, like around 20.”

Jazyln says Chris soon asked her for her Snapchat so they could keep talking, and the pair started talking, texting, video chatting, and sexting over the phone.

The model claims once she realized she was talking to a reality star — who was, more importantly, married — Chris told her that his marriage to Angelina was over, and that he wanted to get to know her better. She explains:

“I didn’t know he was still married. I would always ask him. ‘Why are you still with her? Like, why are you posting photos with her if you’re not married to her?’ He would deny it to me, and he would lie to me like he would lie to her. It was just crazy.”

He apparently lied to his followers, too. After the episode featuring the psychic aired, he wrote on his IG Stories:

“Well I hope nobody believes anything that nut job had to say about me. It’s pretty disgusting how someone can go on national TV and defame me like that and how that was even allowed.”

If he didn’t like that, he’s going to hate this…

The OnlyFans performer goes on to explain that while her communication with Chris was frequent, he would stop contacting her for weeks at a time. She recalls:

“We were talking and he would say things like ‘I want to get to know you better so you can come to my house and visit me.’ I was getting mad because how do you want to get to know me – we’d talk, and then he would ghost me for weeks at a time.”

Despite all these red flags, the model says she started “to get feelings for” Chris, who filed for divorce from Angelina in January of this year, but she “never thought he was serious.” She explains:

“I asked him, ‘What is it that you want from me?’ He told me he wanted to be with me. He told me ‘If I just divorce her, we could be happy, I can give you a better life,’ and I was like, ‘You are just bull*****ing.’ If you really want to know somebody, you’re going to call her all the time, not just every couple weeks and then stop talking.’”

Truth!

After months of sexting and naughty FaceTime sessions, Jazlyn and Chris finally met up at her AirBnB in Miami on March 11, she says:

“I was in Miami with a friend shooting an OnlyFans, and we were staying at an AirBnB. He was in Miami for a wedding. He texted me like, ‘Oh we should meet up.’”

Jazlyn said Chris finally showed up at her place “really drunk” at 5 a.m.:

“It was after 5am when he got there. There was another guy with him too, he just introduced him as a friend. They seemed really drunk. It was me, my friend and this other guy at the rental. So Chris and I went into a room and we had sex. He stayed over until around 11am at checkout. He had to go get breakfast with his friends, and it was checkout for us there- and I went to a hotel.”

Despite all the promises Chris made about wanting to be together, his tryst with Jazlyn allegedly fizzled — and, alarmingly, she claims he later became aggressive in conversations with her, even threatening her!

She tells the outlet:

“He called me and said, ‘Well, what if you disappear?’ I said to him, ‘Well if I disappear, people will find out.'”

Wow. That took a dark turn!

Jazlyn says she’s since blocked Chris’ number, but believes he called her from a private number and said “scary s**t” to her in recent weeks. The model is coming forward with her story to make sure people know what happened between them.

Hours after the news of Chris’ alleged cheating scandal broke, Angelina took to her Instagram Stories to — what else? — share a cryptic quote that seemingly addressed the drama. It read:

“You attract the energy that you give off. Spread good vibes. Think positively. Enjoy life.”

Way to take the high road, gurl!

What do U think about all this?

