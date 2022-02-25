Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Also Cheated On Chris Larangeira With Acapulco Shore Star, Say Sources!

We have a messy situation on our hands!

It was believed Angelina Pivarnick had been cheated on by her estranged husband Chris Larangeira during their marriage. However, it turned out that wasn’t necessarily the case! Following the news of their most recent divorce, reports soon came out that claimed the Jersey Shore star actually had an affair with New Jersey native Joe Tarallo for almost two years! Yikes! The pair reportedly started hooking up in the summer of 2020 and spent a ton of time together, with sources confessing:

“She was barely going home, which caused a lot of turbulence in her marriage.”

Related: Angelina Pivarnick LEAKED Snooki, JWoww, & Deena Wedding Toasts To ‘Make Them Look Bad’!

When Chis eventually learned of their relationship, he moved out during the 2020 holidays – right before they first filed for divorce back in January 2021. However, he soon had second thoughts about ending the marriage and moved back in, believing the 35-year-old was no longer talking to Joe:

“Chris basically told Angelina, ‘You are my wife. I’m going to give you one more chance.’”

But sources spilled at the time that the affair never ended – and in fact, revealed Angelina had also been involved with a mystery third man! Woah! Now, more details have come out about her other dalliance.

According to sources for The Sun on Wednesday, Angelina was hooking up with Acapulco Shore star Luis “Potro” Caballero, too. Insiders claim they first met right before Christmas while filming a new Jersey Shore spinoff series for Paramount Plus called All Star Shore.

And while Chris knew about the affair with Tarallo, he had no idea about Angelina messing around with Luis at the time! The 44-year-old allegedly found out about the new cheating scandal when she returned home to New Jersey. It ultimately pushed Chris over the edge, leading him to move out and file for divorce on January 22. A source close to the MTV personality told The Sun that “he was heartbroken” when he found out about her side piece, adding:

“He had known about Joe from Old Bridge, but thought she was now loyal and dedicated to working on their marriage.”

Another source then confirmed previous reports that Joe also ended his romance with Angelina when he found out about her affair with Luis. When that happened, he subsequently called Chris and came clean about everything, telling him they had still been seeing each other until January 2022. The insider shared:

“Joe called Chris and told him everything about how they had been together the entire time and had never actually broken it off.”

Welp, this certainly explains A LOT about why Chris was filed for divorce this time around!

Crazy situation, huh, Perezcious readers! Thoughts on the latest about Angelina’s alleged affairs? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram, Luis Caballero/Instagram, Jersey Shore/YouTube]