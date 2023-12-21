What?? Anita Baker Snaps At Fans -- Asks Them To Stop Filming & Gets Others Kicked Out Front Row!

We’ve heard about a lot of concert mishaps lately, but not usually because of the stars themselves!

Anita Baker was in rare form on Friday while performing at Houston’s Toyota Center as part of her The Songstress Tour. In several viral videos of the performance, Anita could be seen getting heated with fans, for no apparent reason! At one point, the 65-year-old called a few people out for… filming the show? Um, what?! While she was belting Feel the Need, she interjected:

“Turn off the camera, baby. I don’t know who you are, move back!”

Mind you, they were in their seats and she was on the stage, so it’s unclear why she was so pressed. In TikTok footage of the incident, the fans didn’t seem to be doing anything out of the ordinary.

But whatever was going on in the crowd really pissed the R&B musician off! She later asked security to escort out a group of front-row fans! She said in another video:

“Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row.”

Damn!!! Ch-ch-check out the vids (below)!

The content soon went viral on social media with people reacting:

“The audience gasping ” “I was shocked. This was the worst concert I have ever been to.” “I wanted to see her but changed my mind she’s a mess!!!” “I actually left early. She honestly got on my nerves.”

By the way, the TikTok user who posted one of the videos and was in the crowd didn’t even know “what happened” to cause the folks to be kicked out! But apparently, Anita “called security 3x last night.” Whoa! Sounds chaotic! That said, someone else suggested the controversy in the video emerged because someone supposedly had their phone flashlight on. Huh…

Here’s the thing, though. Despite all this controversy, the singer doesn’t give a f**k! She responded to all the backlash on X (Twitter) on Sunday, writing:

“When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability Screenshots? Are 4Ever”

She then referenced Beyoncé‘s Heated, adding:

“Lyrics I’m as petty, as you are #AnitaBaker.”

When they realize, they can't Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability???? Screenshots? Are 4Ever.

Lyrics???? I'm as petty, as you are#AnitaBaker — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) December 17, 2023

Oof!

This isn’t the only problem on this ongoing tour so far either. She previously kicked her supporting act Babyface off the tour in June following an incident the month before. They were having technical difficulties at a stop in New Jersey that led to long delays, so she decided to skip the supporting performance when things were resolved, enraging fans and allegedly causing her to face “Cyber [Bullying]/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act,” she wrote on socials. So she dropped him from the show — something he was sad about, though he said he had nothing “but love & respect” for her. Messy!

If you’re planning to go to an Anita Baker show, you better be in for a wild ride! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

