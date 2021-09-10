Olivia Munn Is 'Very Excited To Be A Mom' As Relationship With John Mulaney Heats Up

This baby really brought John Mulaney and Olivia Munn together.

The couple’s budding relationship has been the talk of the town, especially since the comedian confirmed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that they were expecting a little one together. He also confirmed they only started dating in the spring, so it’s been a very fast paced romance (suspiciously fast paced, some might even say).

Related: John’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Posts BRUTAL New Artwork Following Baby News

But with an infant on the way, the blossoming romance has become “very serious,” an Olivia insider told E! News. The source shared:

“Their relationship moved pretty quickly, but [they] are really happy and excited about the baby.”

They added:

“Olivia is very excited to be a mom. She is grateful it happened.”

Another source for Us Weekly agreed:

“Olivia has been in great spirits lately. She’s always friendly but now it’s like she’s extra sweet and friendly.”

The Newsroom alum has also been extra “protective and caring” of herself amidst the pregnancy:

“She is very health conscious, eats well and takes care of her body, so that is also telling of how her pregnancy will be. She would want her baby to also be healthy of course.”

Well, of course! The Us insider also predicted that the 41-year-old will be “an amazing mom,” because:

“She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom.”

That’s definitely a positive sign, if not a literal translation to “hands-on” motherhood. But although this pregnancy may have come as a surprise (to us, anyway!), this has been in the plan for the X-Men: Apocalypse star for a long time. The Us source confirmed:

“She for sure wanted kids or else she wouldn’t have frozen her eggs years ago.”

(The actress opened up about freezing “a bunch of eggs” on Anna Faris’s Unqualified podcast back in 2016, stating that she thinks “every girl should do it.”)

Related: Did Shailene Woodley Secretly Welcome A Baby With Aaron Rodgers?

As for the expecting parents, the E! insider revealed that they’ve been hanging out at both of their places in LA, but “primarily” spending time at the momma-to-be’s abode. Reflecting on the early days of their (still relatively new) relationship, the source said:

“She thought he was the funniest guy ever and they truly bonded over him making her laugh. They instantly connected.”

Aww. Despite the drama and hardship that characterized the last year of John’s life, it sounds like they’re bringing this kid into a happy, loving family. Wishing them the best in this new adventure!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & NBC/YouTube]