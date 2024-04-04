Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Leave Husband For Her Ex? These Hand-Holding Pics Say YES!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is saying one thing about her relationship with Ken Urker… but new pics are saying another!

Earlier this week, pics emerged of the 32-year-old grabbing lunch and getting matching tattoos with her former fiancé. Red flags were definitely raised as she JUST announced her separation from estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson last week. Did she leave Ryan for her ex? Rebound with him immediately? Ken’s mom assured People that Gypsy and her son are just friends. Except…

Related: Rebel Wilson Had Her First Orgasm At 39!

In pics obtained by Page Six, the convicted murderer was spotted out and about in South Louisiana with Ken — and the two were holding hands!!

Gypsy sported a green tank and black leggings, while her new man (?) wore a black zip-up hoodie and dark jeans. The two hit up a Dollar Tree for some snacks and even stopped for a smoke break at one point… But when Gypsy was holding Ken’s hand, the smile stretched across her face was undeniable! See (below):

Gypsy Rose Blanchard holds hands with ex-fiancé Ken Urker after splitting from husband https://t.co/neuaZXQy3D pic.twitter.com/qNGziSuL0j — Page Six (@PageSix) April 4, 2024

This all happened just one day before the exes went on TikTok Live to assure fans they’ve “not had any intimacy,” and that they’re “just hanging out as friends.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yeah, we don’t know if we’re buying all these denials. This IS the guy she said she still had feelings for and even had a dream she left Ryan for, after all!

Could THIS be the reason Gypsy jumped off social media? Because she didn’t want to face the judgment of her adoring public after this?? Hmm…

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Ryan Scott Anderson/Instagram, Ken Urker/TikTok, & ABC/YouTube]