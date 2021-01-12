Anna Wintour Speaks Out About Kamala Harris Cover Controversy: ‘We Have Heard And Understood The Reaction’

Anna Wintour is finally speaking out about the viral controversy over Vogue’s February issue, which gained attention after rumors sparked that the Editor-In-Chief might have sabotaged the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by switching the cover photo without her team’s approval!

In a recent interview with The New York Times’ podcast Sway, the host Kara Swisher read a statement from the businesswoman, revealing:

“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice President-elect’s incredible victory. We want nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris’ amazing victory and the important moment this is in America’s history, and particularly for women of color all over the world.”

The 71-year-old also addressed the rumors over the two covers being switched without consent, elaborating:

“There was no formal agreement about what the choice of the cover would be. When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in, which we were in the midst, as we still are, of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute.”

But, if there was “no formal agreement,” why would Harris’ team lie about feeling “blindsided” by the leaked cover? This part of the controversy just doesn’t add up to us. Nonetheless, the British journalist continued:

“We felt to reflect this tragic moment and global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible and approachable and real, really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign and everything they’re trying to, and I’m sure will, achieve.”

While we appreciate the artistic director’s willingness to discuss the rumors head-on, there are still some pretty hefty accusations circling the internet that call out the magazine for repeated issues of mistreatment towards POC. Over the summer, Anna owned up to the fashion mainstay’s short comings when it came to racism, saying in a memo to employees:

“I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

Here’s to hoping she really does start implementing much-needed changes for the future so other Black individuals who dawn the fashion mag’s cover don’t go through the drama of Kamala has faced. Perhaps less miscommunication would help?

What do you think about this half-hearted apology, Perezcious fashionistas? Was it enough or just a plea to put out the flames of this social controversy?

