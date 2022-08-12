Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He’s 1 Year Sober In Latest Episode!

Ohhhhh yeah, Jersey Shore yeahhhhh!

The juicehead guido himself, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, is back and better than ever in the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation following his August 2021 tease! The 36-year-old reality star revealed he’s one year clean and sober while sitting down for a heart-to-heart with fellow Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who also got sober back in 2016. He explained:

“It’s been a long year. It’s been a lot of just doing the right thing, being a full-time dad, and being sober. I’m living the best life I can, one day at a time.”

The embattled TV star had previously taken a step back from filming the series following an April 2021 domestic violence incident with then girlfriend Saffire Matos in which he was initially facing felony charges, but later avoided them.

The Famously Single alum also revealed in his chat with Big Daddy Sitch that he had “basically full-time” custody of his four year old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, which he shares with ex Jen Harley, who we all know he ALSO had a rather tumultuous relationship with (to say the least).

We’re not too surprised to hear of the custody arrangement considering she seems pretty caught up with a felony charge herself, tho.

Further in the episode, ROM confessed he’s been in a “state of depression” but is focused on “improving.” And it seems like the tv personality is doing exactly that with his full year of sobriety!! He added how these last 365 days have been “one of the hardest years” of his life, and that he deeply missed his cast mates, explaining:

“I’ve been through some s**t. I f**ked up. I understand and that’s part of recovery, as well. What matters is I got through it and I’m going to continue to get through it.”

Mike provided lots of love for Ronnie while reminding him to stay on “the road to redemption,” in addition to supporting his desire to apologize to the other cast members, which he advised the Celebrity Fear Factor star to do so “individually,” citing how his “actions have affected everyone.”

A lot has changed for the star in the past year as we’ve reported, including an June 2021 engagement to ex fiancée Saffire and their split in July of this year, and a violation of his probation which almost landed him in jail. Ronnie has always notoriously been one of the more rowdy members of the spiral squad, always managing to get himself into less than ideal situations, so let’s hope that his return to filming takes more of the Mike approach where he manages to remain sober while still having fun and most importantly staying OUT of trouble, or else we’ll all collectively be shouting “RAHNNNNN STAHHHHHP!”

