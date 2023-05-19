Are Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Doomed? Wedding Still NOT Back On!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still trying to fix things amid their messy split. But the twin flame souls just aren’t all the way back quite yet… Will they ever get there??

On Friday, a source for People dished the couple is “reconciling” — but it’s a slow process:

“They are slowly working on reconciling but he’s totally in the dog house still.”

In the dog house still after all this time? And she still isn’t wearing the ring anymore? What did he do??

Whatever it was, it must have been nearly unforgivable. According to the insider, the 33-year-old musician and 37-year-old actress aren’t looking like they’ll last as a couple:

“He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting.”

Damn!

It sounds like they’re just never going to get where they used to be. Speaking of which, the wedding planning “remains halted.” However, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, is still trying to win Megan back:

“He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn’t want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It’s a work in progress.”

He definitely has a lot of work to do! If you’ll recall, they had a HUGE fight on Super Bowl weekend earlier this year, which led to Meg completely deleting him off of her social media. And then the Jennifer’s Body star posted a video of a burning envelope with some Beyoncé lyrics in the caption that really made it sound like the Emo Girl musician cheated on her! She later denied these rumors, saying their relationship didn’t have any cheating or outward issues going on after fans started to speculate her MGK got with his guitarist. But what were we suppose to think when she posted lyrics from Lemonade?! What else would keep him in the dog house for months like this??

Things were looking up, though, when they were spotted getting cozy on a Hawaiian vacation early last month — with a close source even dishing at the time:

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever … Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate. She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.”

The twin flames clearly have a lot of work to do if they’re going to get back together officially and work things out. But the fact it’s been all this time, and she hasn’t even put the engagement ring back on? Not a good sign.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Megan and MGK ever get back together? And what about that wedding? Sound OFF (below).

