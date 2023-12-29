Ariana Grande Hints At Ethan Slater Cheating Scandal While Reflecting On 'Challenging' Year!

Ariana Grande is looking back on 2023! We all know how much of a controversial year she had, so the pop star had plenty to say in her reflection!

By now you know Ariana got divorced from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, amid rumors she had an affair with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. And what made the situation more scandalous? Ethan had been married, too! He had been with his high school sweetheart and the mother of his child, Lilly Jay, for a decade. Oof. They’ve since filed for divorce as well.

Sources repeatedly insisted nothing happened between Ariana and Ethan until they separated from their respective partners. However, too much evidence seemed to prove otherwise! Neither Ethan nor Ariana have addressed the drama, despite carrying on with their relationship. Until now!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday to pen a lengthy message, in which she heavily hinted at the scandal for the first time. She began her post by acknowledging how much of a “challenging” time it has been for her lately:

“one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings. i’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. work, being able to cherish every moment. i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.”

Here’s where she really seems to get into the cheating controversy! The Victorious alum went on to say how she felt “deeply misunderstood” by the rumors circulating around about her life, adding:

“i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

“Deeply misunderstood?!” We bet Lilly wouldn’t agree with that statement, considering she slammed Ariana for not being “a girl’s girl.” Not to mention, fans know this wasn’t the first time she had been accused of an affair — but, regardless, she’s clearly not trying to give the gossip much attention. The Positions artist then noted how she’s only “reacting to things that deserve my energy” now:

“i have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family, and fans alike). I feel safe, even amidst so many things i’d usually be afraid of. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

And these days, the 7 Rings musician is feeling grateful for the past year — despite how difficult it may have been at times. She concluded:

“i am so eternally grateful for all of the feelings i was lucky enough to feel so deeply this year. mine and Galinda’s alike. the unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones. i feel more human than ever. i feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger, all at once. I am wrapping you all in a cocoon of love and wishing you a very happy, healthy new year. if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved. i cannot wait for next year.”

Wow.

Did anyone expect we would close the year with Ariana addressing this scandal? Check out the post (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments…

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram, Joseph Marzullo/WENN, Vogue/YouTube]