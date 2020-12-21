Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Go Public With Airport PDA Amid FKA Twigs' Abuse Lawsuit

This new couple alert has come at a dark time for Shia LaBeouf.

As we’ve been reporting, Shia was accused of sexual abuse by FKA twigs and another ex-girlfriend. Since then, more stories have trickled out about the former child star, including from his former collaborator Sia. The actor, who was previously in awards contention for his new film, Pieces of a Woman, was even removed from Netflix’s “For Your Consideration” page.

Related: Honey Boy Director Speaks Out Against Shia LaBeouf

There’s one bright side left for the disgraced star… the love of (another) good woman. The artist is apparently dating Margaret Qualley based on some VERY loved-up PDA captured by DailyMail.com. (See the pictures HERE.) In the photos, the Disney alum seemingly reunited with the 26-year-old at LAX airport where paparazzi captured an intimate embrace (the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood actress even has her legs wrapped around Shia’s waist.)

It’s unclear when the pair began dating, though they were first linked as co-stars in a music video for Margaret’s sister, Rainsford. The video, entitled Love Me Like You Hate Me, was “filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart,” per the artist.

The title of the track alone might be uncomfortably farsighted next to the allegations from Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett). A source told Page Six:

“This has been hugely traumatizing for Twigs. … Shia having a gun by the side of the bed and her fearing to go to the bathroom at night — it’s a primal fear to be stuck feeling helpless in the dark. … Shia is not of sound mind … a lot of the stuff that [Twigs] is finding triggering at the moment is the psychological torment that she endured. It keeps playing itself out. Every time you have to recount something, it triggers you again.”

The insider told the outlet that the cellophane singer came forward because she wanted “for no one else to get hurt… by Shia — however that happens, whether that’s by a court trial or proactively.”

“Shia needs to get help, and that’s the crux of everything.”

They added:

“The women honestly just wanted him to do what he needed to get better — to stop sabotaging himself and other people. If Shia had done what was asked of him there would not be a legal claim now.”

Related: Hillsong Church Reportedly ‘A Breeding Ground For Unchecked Abuse’

The musician, who was previously engaged to Robert Pattinson, said on social media that her “second worst nightmare” was going public with her story, but her “first worst nightmare” was “not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story” The source shared:

“She feels very gratified by the outpouring supporting her and other women who have come out and said that this happened to them. This should not be a conversation shrouded in secrecy and shame.”

We continue to support FKA twigs in coming forward with her story, and we sincerely hope Shia’s behavior has changed and that he will never again perpetrate abuse.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar]