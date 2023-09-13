Ariana Grande CRIES Revealing She 'Used Makeup As A Disguise' & Regrets Getting TONS Of Lip Injections When She Was Younger!

Ariana Grande may be a beauty icon, but even she’s struggled with insecurities in the past.

During the singer’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video out on Tuesday, the Wicked star revealed she quit doing Botox several years ago because she didn’t like “hiding” from the world, she explained:

“Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so — too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?”

The R.E.M. Beauty founder then started to get teary-eyed, which caught her off guard since she “didn’t expect to get emotional.” But it’s understandable why the feelings were bubbling to the surface!

Related: Salma Hayek INSISTS She’s Botox Free — Credits 2 Activities For Her Beauty!

She went on to break down her complex relationship with beauty, elaborating on how for her, makeup was always “about hiding” and “over the years, [she] used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind” — such as big hairstyles.

The Grammy winner detailed:

“More hair, more and more, [the] thicker the eyeliner… and that can be so beautiful at times and I still do have love for it.”

Beauty trends evolve for a reason! And Ariana’s certainly gone through her fair share of evolutions.

Let’s not forget she rocketed to fame with bright red hair and then transitioned to an iconic high ponytail look. Bold hair and makeup have very much been part of her image — for better or worse! Looking back, the Thank U, Next artist blames stepping into the spotlight at such a young age for some of the pressure she’s faced, adding:

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age and especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing or not, but when you’re 17, you don’t really know you don’t know that yet.”

Thankfully, she now has a lot more “intention” with her makeup and it’s become super empowering for her, the 30-year-old shared:

“I don’t love [disguise] being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self-expression now and accentuating what is here. Our relationships to beauty are so personal, like we’re here talking about beauty secrets, isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”

Amen!

Interestingly, the Victorious alum isn’t totally against cosmetic procedures — it’s just not the right option for her now, she urged:

“To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support, but I know for me I was just like, ‘oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.’ I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper. And I laugh more and more and I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

She teased:

“Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah! But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f**k it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Love her honesty!!!

Ari admitted on her socials she was “the most nervous [she’s] ever been in so long” while filming the video series, but she did such a great job!

Check out the full thing (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What was YOUR biggest takeaway from the vid??

Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube & Ivan Nikolov/Andres Otero/WENN]