Ariana Grande Claps Back After Critic Suggests She Focus More On Music Than Her Beauty Brand!

Ariana Grande is not here for the critics!

The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok on Thursday to introduce her fans to the latest product from her beauty brand R.E.M Beauty: the Sweetener Concealer. She shared while demonstrating how to use the product in the video:

“I’ve been using it secretly for a year now. We’ve developed 60 shades of the sweetener concealer, including two artistry shades of black and white. It’s also our first product that features our R.E.M. essence, hyaluronic acid and raspberry leaf extract. I like knowing that it’s hydrating and nourishing my skin while I’m waiting. A little bit goes a long way. The coverage is really impressive.”

While most people had nothing but positive things to say in the comments section, there, of course, had to be one person who left an unnecessary remark, seemingly suggesting that Ariana was focusing too much on her makeup brand than her music career. They said:

“pls remember you’re a singer.”

But she was not standing for the comment! The Victorious alum fired back, writing alongside four bubble emojis and a smiley face:

“I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer.”

Such an epic response!

When someone else asked in the comments section if she could “start singing again plss,” a number of her followers stepped in for Ari and clapped back:

“Leave her alone lmao not every video has to have people reminding her she’s not makin music.” “Arianators let Ariana do what makes her happy challenge!”

@arianagrande introducing the sweetener concealer by @r.e.m.beauty ???? developed with love and formulated with thoughtful ingredients for you and your skin chapter four: “out of body” available tomorrow at 6am pst on rembeauty.com ♡???????????? ♬ original sound – arianagrande

It’s been a hectic couple of years for the actress — she launched her makeup company in November 2021 and scored the starring role as Glinda in John M. Chu’s film adaptation of Wicked. Seeing as how she already has her hands full, Ariana previously confessed she wasn’t making new music in order to dedicate her time to R.E.M. and filming the movie. She explained while doing a makeup tutorial on YouTube in May:

“The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know I hear it through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after Positions, I was not ready to start another album yet. So I have not begun another album.”

Ariana continued:

“I mean that was really the only reason. But aside from that, that was kinda around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting, The Voice, so I was like shooting and then also doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming but I was just like, I want to be ready to go in. I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn and I want to be in prime condition. So I went pretty hard getting ready.”

Ari will deliver an album once she is ready, so we will all just have to be patient (and hopefully, not flood her social media with the same question over and over about new music like Rihanna).

