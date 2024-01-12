Ariana Grande BLASTS Critics Of Controversial Relationship With Ethan Slater In Fiery New Song! LISTEN!

Ariana Grande is back with new music and a message for her haters!

The 30-year-old singer dropped her first single for AG7 on Friday called yes, and?, and the lyrics serve as a heated response to all of the buzz surrounding her love life lately! By now you are well aware of the drama about her personal life. For those who need a reminder, though, Ariana found herself at the center of controversy in July when it was revealed she was dating her married Wicked co-star Ethan Slater — just days after news of her divorce from Dalton Gomez broke.

The whole situation was messy, as the relationship timeline was very suspicious. When cheating rumors began to circulate online, sources repeatedly claimed Ethan and Ariana had broken up from their respective partners before diving into a romance together. Even the Victorious alum slammed everyone for making “assumptions” about her life while reflecting on her “challenging” 2023. However, the evidence seemed to prove the affair rumors were true!

Amid the homewrecker and cheating allegations, Ariana has faced a ton of backlash. But within the lyrics of her new track, she is shutting down all of her haters! In the second verse of the song, the pop star makes it pretty clear she no longer cares about what anyone says or thinks about her personal business, singing:

“Now, I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life.”

But the most obvious call out about the people obsessing over her romance with the Broadway star comes later in the single when she adds:

“Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?”

Damn! The word is censored in the song and not included in the official lyrics. However, you can kinda tell the Grammy winner is likely saying “d**k!” Ch-ch-check out the song (below):

Whoa, Ariana!!

Naturally, the track immediately got everyone talking online. Many people did not like the fact that she wrote a whole piece about the “homewrecker” allegations against her, writing on X (Twitter):

“the way that ariana grande thinks she’s in her reputation era for being a homewrecker lmfao” “Ariana Grande really writing a song about being a homewrecker and telling people to not pay attention. I don’t know, don’t be a f**king homewrecker if you don’t want people talking about it.” “Being a ‘homewrecker’ isn’t the flex you think it is” “i’ve never commented anything about this situation but this is such an embarrassing comeback”

Yikes! Thankfully for her, the musician did receive a ton of love from others, who defended her and praised her return to music, saying:

“as much as i don’t support whatever the f**k she did or whatevet happened, it’s honestly not our business because we do not f**king know her” “ariana grande just gagged the entire planet” “Ariana Grande has saved pop music” “Ariana Grande is so back. ‘yes, and?’ we are in the age of dance music and I love it” “‘why do you care so much who’s d**k i ride?’ ARIANA I GOTTA GIVE YOU YOUR 10’s” “ARIANA GRANDE YES AND? SONG OF THE YEAR SAY THAT S**T WITH YOUR CHEST AND BE YOUR OWN F**KING BEST FRIEND SAY THAT S** WITH YOUR CHEST KEEP MOVING LIKE WHAT’S NEXT”

What are YOUR thoughts on this new song from Ariana? Drop your reactions in the comments below!

