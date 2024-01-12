Alabama Barker & Shanna Moakler Fighting AGAIN After Vicious Takedown Of Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian?!

Did Shanna Moakler cause her own “parental alienation” — by going on a podcast and ripping into her daughter’s beloved daddy??

Shanna and Alabama Barker‘s relationship has been rocky the past several years for a number of reasons, but it had seemed to be on the mend. Maybe not so much now? On Wednesday’s episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Shanna lashed out at ex Travis Barker AND his new wife and in-laws. And it may have crossed a line for her kiddo.

If you missed it, the Playboy alum hinted her problems with her kids were the fault of Kourtney Kardashian and her famous (and rich) fam:

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there… I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and [the kids] watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

Blasting the KarJenners for using their money to drive a wedge between her and the kids, she said:

“F**k you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

Yeah, the thing is… Alabama seems to like Kourtney and all her new step-siblings. And we KNOW she loves Travis. She’s a daddy’s girl through and through. So Shanna going after him, bashing his reputation both as a parent and a man — including talking about his alleged cheating? Of course it’s going to upset Alabama!

So when the 18-year-old posted on her Instagram Story the very next day, fans naturally assumed it was about Shanna! She wrote:

“Once you stop relying on other individuals, your life will become so much better. Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Hmm. Is she talking about being disappointed with her mom’s antics?

What do YOU think Alabama was writing about? Does she think her life is better not relying on Shanna? Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

