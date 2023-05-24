Ariana Madix Reveals GROSS Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Hookup Deets In Call Her Daddy Preview!

Whoa! Ariana Madix has done several interviews since the big Scandoval reveal in the Vanderpump Rules finale. But ahead of the highly anticipated reunion, she’s revealing more than ever before.

The reality star is straight dropping BOMBSHELLS on the Call Her Daddy podcast, as evidenced by the jaw-dropping preview! In no other interview has she been as free to get so explicit, so in no other chat has she gone there!

It turns out she learned all about what had been going on behind her back. Every graphic detail of what Tom Sandoval was doing with Raquel Leviss — and where! She tells host Alex Cooper:

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed, that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f**ked her.”

Oh no! We knew it was in her own home, but… to hear her say it. Oof!

Speaking of where, she also revealed something else he was doing: spending serious money on “Rachel” — something he had to hide from his girlfriend! She revealed he once paid to fly her home with him to St. Louis, for one. But as he traveled, touring all over, he’d pay to fly her in to hook up:

“He was using other people’s credit cards, flying her to different places.”

OMG! That’s diabolical!

Ch-ch-check out the full preview (below) and get ready for an EXPLOSIVE episode of Call Her Daddy!

[Image via Call Her Daddy/Raquel Leviss/Instagram.]