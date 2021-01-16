Bachelor Alum Lauren Burnham Reacts To Bizarre Claim She & Arie Luyendyk 'Have Separated'

Well, this is a weird situation…

Sometimes, the tip-offs you get from random people turn out to be correct, and a huge story breaks. Other times, the “tips” you get aren’t even worth the paper they’re printed on, and you end up looking not so smart. TMZ is feeling the latter half of that hypothetical right now after feeling out a supposed tip that Bachelor alums Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were on the outs!

Things all came to a head on Friday when Lauren took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of an email she’d received from a TMZ journalist asking about her rumored separation from her Scottsdale, Arizona-based husband. As you can see (below), the email got right to the point:

Lauren quickly dismissed it with her reaction in the captions, writing in response on IG (below):

“i meannnnn if you count the 3 hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend, yeah we’ve ‘separated.'”

The interesting thing here is that arguably, Lauren and Arie have never been better! The pair just had their first child nearly two full years ago, and they are now expecting TWINS together later this spring! So they’re going the opposite way from a separation, actually — only growing their family forever from here! LOLz!

Not only that, but the couple recently adopted a dog that was unexpectedly pregnant, as well! Now, five puppies later (as you can see, below), they’ve truly got a full house of love and chaos at home in Scottsdale!

Obviously, those pups will eventually go find their forever homes too — hopefully before the twins arrive! — but for now and for the foreseeable future, at least, it’s nothing but chaos at the Burnham-Luyendyk household! What separation was that again?? What were they even talking about with that rumor?!

Whatever the case, all seems to be good (and cute AF!) for Arie and Lauren as they prep for their coming twins! Such a fun time to be a young parent, indeed!

