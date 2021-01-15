Armie Hammer’s Past Comments About S*x Resurfacing Amid 'Cannibal' Controversy!

In 2021, we’ve lived through a Kimye/Jeffree Star love triangle, an attempted coup, and possible cannibal Armie Hammer, and we’re only in the third week of January… anyone else EXHAUSTED?

That Armie Hammer story is still developing, BTW, and some people are pointing out his history of… ahem… questionable commentary as further proof of his sexual misdeeds. ICYMI, yes, the actor has been accused of cannibalism — or at least cannibalistic tendencies — after alleged DMs with various women were leaked.

[Trigger Warning: Abuse]

(Understandably, the bits about cutting off women’s toes and wanting to drink their blood have captured the imagination, but let’s not forget there are also allegations of sexual and emotional abused tied up in this story as well.)

The whole strange situation has fans looking askance at his past behavior and comments that seem to corroborate these freaky DMs, which are not yet verified. For instance, we pointed out before that the Call Me By Your Name star was busted for liking a bunch of posts about ropes and bondage on Twitter back in 2017.

Going even further back, in an interview for Playboy in 2013, he said:

“I don’t know how much we can put here without my parents being embarrassed, but I used to like to be a dominant lover. I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'”

All that respect didn’t stop him from taking ex Elizabeth Chambers to a porno store for their first date (discussed in the same Playboy interview)… nor did it stop him from allegedly committing multiple infidelities, but we digress.

In another 2013 interview with Elle, he recalled his single life:

“One chick tried to stab me when we were having s*x. I should so not be telling this story. She was like, ‘True love leaves scars. You don’t have any.’ And then she tried to stab me with a butcher knife. Of course I promptly broke up with her… seven months later.“

While these confessions obviously come from a younger Mr. Hammer, the 34-year-old suggested a preference for sadism as recently as November 2020. Like, a preference for the actual, literal originator of the word sadism, the revolutionary-era French philosopher Marquis de Sade, whom Armie revealed would be his dream dinner guest during an interview with Netflix Brazil.

De Sade has been celebrated by many a weird artist for his erotic writing and philosophy of sexual freedom. He was also frequently imprisoned for kidnapping, poisoning, and sexually abusing prostitutes and “neighborhood boys and girls,” per the Encyclopedia Britannica. His writings, which detailed abuse, torture, pedophilia, and more, were so perverse that they were banned in France until the 1960s.

Sooooo… not exactly the kind of guy we’d like to share a table with, but knowing that’s Armie Hammer’s favorite historical figure is pretty illuminating. Though he’s called the allegations against him “bulls**t,” his own words seem to paint a different picture.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do these quotes convince you that Armie is indeed “100% a cannibal?” Or has this whole situation been blown out of proportion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

