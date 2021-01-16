Armie Hammer Allegedly Has Secret IG Account -- With MORE Disturbing Stuff On It!

Nothing online is hidden, y’all. Not when this big a spotlight is on you!

The Internet is currently putting Armie Hammer under a microscope after a cache of shocking DMs, allegedly sent by the Call Me By Your Name actor, hit social media like a cherry bomb last weekend. Of particularly shocking note were the messages involving talk of rape, vampirism, and cannibalism. But if the DMs, and the accusations posted along with them, are legit, it’s evidence Armie cheated on his wife for years — and physically and emotionally abused a number of women.

Since the reveal, one of his ex-girlfriends, whom he dated after the split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers last summer, has actually come out and publicly accused Armie of manipulating her into an abusive relationship for which she need intensive therapy.

So is the movie star secretly some kind of monster??

Well, it’s certainly possible. And we may have found another way he was hiding it: with a second, secret Instagram account.

On his alleged Finsta, which was outed by DailyMail.com on Friday, the acclaimed actor shows his true colors — which, again *if* this is real, much more closely resemble the Armie we met in those DMs.

[Again, everything we are about to describe we cannot verify belongs to Armie, but it all comes from what is now claimed to be his secret IG page, @el_destructo_86.]

In one recent video post he puts an unidentified woman on display, dressed (well, mostly undressed) in lingerie and waiting on his bed on all fours, complete with red marks on her bare butt from being spanked.

It’s unclear if she knows she’s being filmed.

He captions the short vid:

“Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

Over on his public facing Instagram, Armie posted about two weeks ago about reuniting with his kids in the Caymans. But, you know, in a much more wholesome way:

Speaking of seeing his children, El Destructo revealed in December that he was mandated to get drug tested in order to visit his kids, sharing a pic of what appears to be a court order.

In one of three posts on December 16, he shows a photo of his urine sample cup between his bare legs, celebrating:

“All negative, bitches. My body is a finely tuned toxicant processing unit. To be fair I had THC and benzos in my piss. But who doesn’t.”

He also joked in another post showing the home drug testing kit:

“Divorce is so fun. Not as fun as drugs. But what is.”

The third post was a closeup video of Armie’s unmistakable face, plastered with a maniacal grin and a porn ‘stache, as he smoked an unidentified substance. The caption read:

“When you realize they don’t test for DMT on drug tests.”

That’s just responsible parenting right there…

One more time, we cannot confirm any of these posts belong to Armie — though some do clearly feature photos/video of him. However, this is all fitting together.

A source previously told the outlet Armie was drinking and doing drugs more than ever before. That’s perfectly in line with the claims of ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who said he was “heavily drinking” and putting himself and her into “dangerous situations.”

Remember when the weirdest thing he did was laugh at his toddler son sucking on his big toe? We miss that. We honestly did think this was who Armie really was…

