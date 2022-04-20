Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Babymoon In Barbados Following Split Rumors!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are making a splash in Barbados!

The parents-to-be were spotted enjoying a day of fun in the sun on Tuesday on RiRi’s native island looking happier than ever! After all, that split speculation was said to be nothing more than a rumor.

As seen in the photos (check them out here), the songstress was rocking a bikini, her very pregnant belly on full display, as the rapper took to the waves on a jet ski just outside their vacation home.

The makeup mogul was seen surrounded by friends and family as she checked in on Rocky with a pair of binoculars. Looks like her protective instincts are in full swing already!

We’re so glad to see the couple is all smiles — especially considering Rihanna is about to give birth any day now! And what a blessed day that will be!

[Image via GQ YouTube/Amazon Prime Video]