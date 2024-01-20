Ashley Cain Welcomes Son After Tragically Losing Baby Azaylia In 2021

Awww! What beautiful news! Ashley Cain just welcomed a son, nearly three years after the loss of his baby girl!

Perezcious readers will no doubt remember the tragic story of Ashley’s daughter Azaylia Cain, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and soon passed away in April 2021 — at just eight months old. Heartbreaking.

Ashley and Azaylia’s mother Safiyya Vorajee split about a year later. But something amazing happened last year. Ashley revealed he and a woman he’d been seeing, a friend he’d known since he was just 18 years old, were expecting! He told The Sun in December:

“I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt… I believe, after having Azaylia, that I was put on this earth to be a father. And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me. Even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understand that every child that comes into this world is a blessing.”

He also revealed the first person he shared the news he was going to have a son with was baby Azaylia:

“The first thing that I did was go down to Azaylia’s resting place to talk to her about it. I believe that was a huge part that has allowed me to feel positive about it. I feel like she was the main person that I needed to speak to and to get this thing off my chest. After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.”

Now, a month later, the star of The Challenge has shared with his fans that his baby, a boy named Aliyas Diamond Cain — yes, he shares a middle name with his deceased sister — is happy and healthy! He wrote:

Aliyas Diamond Cain – 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz. I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too. Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.

See the adorable first pic (below)!

Explaining the little guy’s name, Ashley shared:

“What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all of my uncles first names. The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother. It’s our family name along with Cain, it’s our Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.”

AH-mazing! And Aliyas has already starred in his first IG Reel, too! Look!

We are so happy for Ashley!

[Image via Ashley Cain/Instagram.]