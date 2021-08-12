Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Address Ongoing 'Ridiculous' Bathing Drama With Hilarious New Video!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having a little fun with that whole celeb bathing opinion controversy that’s been goin’ around!

As you’ll recall, stars like Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more have been coming out and discussing whether it’s necessary or beneficial to bathe every day. There are a lot of eyebrow-raising opinions on this one, but at least the two former That ’70s Show stars were smart enough to lean into it and have a little bit of fun with the big (weird!) debate!

On Wednesday night, the Punk’d alum shared a HIGHlarious video to his Instagram account showing off his gorgeous wife with a towel over her shoulder and a look on her face like she had just done some major chores. She had, it turned out, because as Mila explains she was busy bathing the children — putting them both into the glass-enclosed shower and (gasp!) running the water so they could get cleaned up!

Kutcher played right into the whole celeb bathing controversy that’s been going around, joking with his wife about messing with the kids’ natural body oils by bathing them too much. (Kutcher quipped that “four times this week!” is a bridge too far! LOLz!) As Mila patiently explained to her jokingly indignant husband that “it’s water,” the investor goes purposely over the top with outrage! After all, who could think about bathing the kids — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 –at a time like this?!

Ashton can be heard saying:

“You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? … Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?! It’s too much! Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?!”

Ha!!!

Love how dramatic he is, especially when he flips the camera back to himself and shows his “mad” face! Ch-ch-check out the awesome video (below) in which Mila can’t even keep it together to take on Ashton’s wacky take on personal hygiene:

Too funny!!!

Oh, and by the way, Cardi B also weighed in on the hygiene conversation this week, too! Kudos to the Bodak Yellow rapper for being a skeptical voice of reason amid all the anti-bath talk flying around (below):

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? ???? It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

LOLz!

Now that’s more like it!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We know you’ve been reading about bathing drama allllllll week long! Tell us where you stand in this debate down in the comments (below)!

