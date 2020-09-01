Aubrey O’Day Posts Swimsuit Selfie To Slam ‘Click Bait’ Body Shaming Article!

Aubrey O’Day is taking legal action after misleading and harmful photos were shared online!

It all started on August 31 when DailyMail.com published a series of paparazzi pics taken in Palm Springs of a woman, identified by the outlet as the Danity Kane singer, accompanied by the headline “Aubrey O’Day Looks Unrecognizable as She Emerges for a Stroll With Her Dogs After Promoting Diet App With Filtered Snap on Instagram.”

Related: Aubrey Says Flight Attendant Forced Her To ‘Undress In Front Of The Entire Plane’

How “unrecognizable”? Well, the photos are of a woman who looks to have a significantly heavier frame. But while the woman photographed has a body in contrast to some of what we’ve seen on social media from Miz O’Day, the outlet pointed out similarities to two tattoos which they have in common: writing in script on the side ribcage, and two barcodes on the back of the neck.

Another similarity is the woman is walking two colorful pooches which DO look exactly like Aubrey’s dogs, that she shared photos of just days earlier. And they’re pretty darn unique-looking.

I may be biased, but mine are the best! #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/TyASHjJVQB — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) August 26, 2020

But the fact remains the woman in the photos just does NOT look like the Aubrey we know. Granted, we always see her glammed up…

However, later on Monday, the 36-year-old took to Twitter to share a pic of her own, one she was also sharing with her lawyer, to prove she did not look like the woman pictured. She wore a black swimsuit and held up a handwritten note, which read:

“- it is Aug. 31, 2020 9 pm -i’m Aubrey O’Day -this is degrading!”

Yep, just like some kind of proof-of-life hostage photo. With cleavage.

She captioned the images:

“it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies!”

Preach, girl! Even if the pics were real, purposely posting unflattering pics with a de facto “before-and-after” juxtaposition to profit off someone having a rough time is body shaming on a grand stage.

Oh, she also noted:

“Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next!”

Ha! Here’s the full post:

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

Aubrey retweeted several messages of support from her fans, replying to one comment that she was shocked to see the photos, which “ruined” her night:

“makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy & Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive[sp] industry.”

So what did her lawyer have to say?

In a statement to Page Six on Tuesday, Ben Walter clarified:

“The photos came to this firm’s attention last night, which is why legal action has not taken place yet… Aubrey’s post speaks for itself. The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos.”

They’re saying the photos have been altered? Not just that they aren’t her at all? That is going to be a hard case to make. He continued:

“Aubrey has shared an unedited photo to put this issue to bed quickly. While it appears that body shaming has become the norm (e.g., comments were made earlier this year about Jason Momoa and are frequently made about female celebrities), Aubrey will not tolerate it, nor will she allow others to manipulate her image, and finds it sad that this is a newsworthy topic given the current climate of the world.”

Seemingly continuing her response to the article (which went on to be picked up by other outlets), Aubrey posted a new video of herself on Tuesday as well, wearing a bikini — though obviously rocking a cute IG filter.

Paying homage all day by the pool to miss @4everBrandy pic.twitter.com/3qGhnhwlMq — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

Many are left convinced the photos are the real her, and what’s on social media is the lie. DailyMail is not backing down either, posting an article on Tuesday showing the latest photos Aubrey posted with the headline:

Aubrey O’Day rocks a full face of makeup and shows off her ample chest in new Instagram snapshots… after looking unrecognizable in Palm Springs

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[FayesVision/WENN/Aubrey O’Day/Instagram.]