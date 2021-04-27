26-Year-Old American Idol Alum Asks For Help To Pay For Unexpected Surgery As Her Brain Cancer Battle Continues

American Idol alum Avalon Young, who finished as a Top 8 contestant on the show’s final season on Fox in 2016, recently revealed she is battling brain cancer and must soon undergo a second surgery.

The singer sat down with San Diego Fox News in February to announce the shocking diagnosis, explaining that she initially felt “a little bit disconnected, mentally” when symptoms first arose. She then experienced “a simple partial seizure once every three hours for a few days” before receiving an MRI. It was then doctors found a tumor “as big as a peach” in her frontal lobe. Wow…

After a 16-hour surgery to remove the tumor, the musician now faces a second surgery expected to take place on May 27, “followed by weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.”

The artist has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of gaining $100,000 to go towards these medical fees given she “has minimal insurance, is an independent artist, and self-supporting singer/songwriter.” The 26-year-old has currently raised just over half of that goal. Wishing her well as she continues to fight this brain cancer!!

[Image via Avalon Young/Instagram & American Idol/YouTube]