Former Bachelor Peter Weber Confirms Hannah Brown's Hookup Story -- And His Former Fiancée Reacts!

We’re still shocked at former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown‘s revelation about hooking up with former Bachelor lead Peter Weber DURING HIS FREAKING SEASON ON THE SHOW!

But while it may take us a few more days yet to process this news, Pilot Pete himself is evidently ready to come out and confirm it all for the world! That’s right! This all really did happen, exactly on the timeline Alabama Hannah laid out in her new memoir God Bless This Mess, and the 30-year-old commercial pilot laid it all out in a new podcast!

Speaking out on the Bachelors in the City podcast, which dropped a new episode on Thursday, Barb‘s son recounted his version of Brown’s hookup claim. In fact, Pete confirmed that it all happened in February 2020 after an engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Weber explained:

“We spent the night with each other, and that was it. That was the last time that I saw her physically.”

BTW, he also mentions that Bachelor producers literally asked him “not to go to the party” because his season was still airing at that point in time — the implication being that they didn’t want anything to happen?! And yet… it did?!

Jesus, man! Keep it in your pants! LOLz!

Pete also confirmed much of what the 27-year-old southern belle had to say about their brief fling, noting the physical spark they had early on didn’t last long:

“I agree with what she said [in her memoir]. It wasn’t the same as I think we had originally felt. But, nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from.”

OK then!

But while Weber may be low-key or even somewhat blasé about the whole situation at this point, his former fiancée has THOUGHTS — and we totally support her right to throw shade over it! Hannah Ann Sluss, who was briefly engaged to the commercial pilot after their run on The Bachelor in early 2020, took to TikTok late Wednesday night to reveal her reaction to Brown’s brouhaha about boinking the boy!

The 25-year-old former reality TV star captioned her post “always trust your instincts ladies,” and as you can see (below), didn’t come up short in the snark department:

DAMN!!!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hannah Ann has taken aim at the whole Weber-Brown fiasco, so it’s not like we should be surprised that this is her attitude.

And considering Hannah Ann was literally linked to Peter right around that time — and her run on his season of the show was actively airing right then, too — it’s no wonder she feels some type of way! We would, too!

What do U make of this whole Bachelor hookup fiasco, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

