Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Denies Nayte Olukoya Breakup Rumors After 'Creepy' Video Surfaces

Michelle Young isn’t having it with surreptitious videos going viral on social media!

The former Bachelorette lead is living out her happily ever after with fiancé Nayte Olukoya — or she was, up until this past weekend, when a clip went viral among the TV series’ fans online that showed Young without her engagement ring!

The footage was recorded during a rooftop outing Michelle was enjoying with some friends over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and it appeared to capture the teacher without her 3.2-carat Neil Lane diamond. As you’d expect with the Bachelor Nation fan base, viewers immediately questioned whether Young and Olukoya had split. But Michelle spoke out over the three-day weekend about the video — and explained a breakup was NOT in the cards!

Taking to her Instagram Stories in a series of response vids, the fifth grade teacher explained:

“OK, I typically don’t come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring.”

The 28-year-old added more in a follow-up message:

“To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

Oh!

The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host then had to remind viewers that, even after reality TV fame, she and her 27-year-old man are “human beings” and “not a zoo exhibit” where people can just gawk at them in public. Yes!

The teacher rightly concluded it was “creepy” to take video like that:

“Not to mention, videoing somebody without them knowing is creepy! It’s not cool!”

It’s not cool, indeed! Nayte didn’t feel much differently, sharing his reaction on TikTok, saying “90% of my DMs” are filled with questions about their relationship:

“Where is Michelle? Where is she? Why aren’t you with her? Like, physical location—where is she? Where is Michelle, Nayte?!”

Happy they both cleared that up!

[Image via Michelle Young/Instagram]