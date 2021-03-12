Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Files Restraining Order Against Him -- And You Won't Believe Why!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Dr. Dre’s ongoing divorce battle is getting even messier.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, the mogul’s ex-wife filed a domestic violence restraining order against him, asking the court to order the rap icon to stay away from her and her home. Why? She says she’s received multiple death threats from his fans!

Nicole Young reportedly rushed to court on Thursday morning, filing the emergency restraining order that requests Dre keep 100 yards away from their beach home in Malibu, where she’s been living since their split. Young is also asking for her ex to stay away from her, including in person, via email, or text messages.

In the docs, filed by famed divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, Young claimed she’s been receiving death threats from the Beats founder’s huge fan base and believes she will continue to get them.

This all comes after Nicole filed prior documents alleging that she received threatening text messages from Dre and is asking he be ordered not to contact her anymore. The Blast reports that the judge is now asking for more evidence to issue the order, and wants to hear testimony from both sides.

In Thursday’s hearing, per TMZ, Nicole said in Dre’s new diss track he calls her a “greedy bitch” and “a perjurer” — which has led his fans to action. She says with this song “he has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else.”

The Blast says Dre’s lawyer argued that there’s no need for a restraining order against the rapper himself because he hasn’t even seen his ex in a very long time. In Dre’s opposition, filed by Laura Wasser, the rapper says the only time he and Nicole have seen each other since filing for divorce was when she went to visit him at the hospital after the 56-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm.

Dre’s opposition also claimed that Nicole is citing “old” allegations to try and get a restraining order. As we reported, the model accused her ex (real name Andre Romelle Young) of abusing her during their marriage, alleging:

“Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

She went on to claim that Dre “held a gun to [her] head” twice in 2000 and 2001, that he “punched [her[ in the head/face” in 1999 and 2000 and that he “kicked down a door.” As for why she didn’t report him, Nicole claimed:

“During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

The judge denied the request for an emergency order due to “insufficient evidence” but reportedly set a hearing on the restraining order matter in three weeks.

Thoughts??

