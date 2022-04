We don’t often hear pop music from Palestinian artists. And from openly queer singers – that’s unheard of!

Bashar Murad is breaking down all barriers and is a true pioneer!

Have no clue what MASKHARA is about, but we love it!

It is so fierce!

This is one of the good songs that could have won Eurovision!

Fab! Fun! Infectious!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Bashar Murad!