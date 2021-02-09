Bella Hadid Reduces Instagram Troll To A Gibbering Simp With Bikini Pic Clapback!

How are you going to come for Bella Hadid‘s looks on her own Instagram?!
If you’ve ever posted a pic online and immediately gotten negative feedback from some rando, do NOT feel bad even for a second — it happens to internationally famous supermodels, too!
The 24-year-old posted a series of selfies on Monday in which she posed, makeup free, in a bikini first thing in the morning, showing off her unretouched features. She captioned the carousel:
“Palestinian and Dutch”
And believe it or not, someone had the gall to neg her, writing:
“You look so tired.”
Ugh. The post racked up over 2.5 million likes, but Bella — like most of us — couldn’t help but see the one mean one. She clapped back at the commenter caustically:
“I…..was…..and just woke up….I am…sorry that my bags…offend u.”
How did the — yes, we’ll say it — troll feel about being responded to by Bella? Like a complete idiot. The commenter immediately stumbled, backtracking on the criticism:
“@bellahadid I’m screaming. Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art.”
Uh huh.
Just another reminder that most of the folks who say crappy things on the internet aren’t sincere — they’re just looking for attention. Because we guess even negative attention is meaningful for these weirdos when it comes from Bella Hadid? A burn is better than no sunshine at all?
Anyway, if you’re interested in seeing more of a “tired” Bella, as millions are…
