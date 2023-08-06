Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Befriend John Travolta After Falling Out With High Profile Pals?!

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to add another famous face to their inner circle?

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time with none other than John Travolta. A source said the trio met at the Polo Lounge inside The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles during an event for Archewell and “got on extremely well.” And they’ve reportedly been buddy-buddy since then. Before anyone asks, no, Meghan and Harry are not becoming Scientologists like the 69-year-old actor! Sources insisted to the outlet that Harry and Meghan are not joining Scientology.

Page Six confirmed the hangout at the Polo Lounge. However, their insider claimed it was “once” for the release party for Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, back in January. The source said the group had a “very friendly encounter” but “nothing more than that.” Hmm…

Either way, it wouldn’t surprise us if Meghan and Harry attempted to connect with John again. The Pulp Fiction star already has a connection with the 38-year-old royal, considering he met his late mom Princess Diana years ago. They famously danced together during a dinner at the White House in 1985, and John called it “one of the highlights of [his] life.”

Also, Harry and Meghan have been losing a ton of friends left and right lately! As we previously reported, the pair allegedly had a falling out with David and Victoria Beckham. An insider claimed to Dailymail.com last week that the former athlete and Spice Girls member were accused by the Sussexes of leaking stories to the press. However, that turned out not to be the case and David was “absolutely bloody furious” about the allegations. And they have since severed all ties – with very little hope of ever rekindling their friendship in the future. The source noted:

“Any making up now is so unlikely.”

But here’s a sudden twist in the story! The Page Six insider claimed “nothing has happened in [Markle and Harry’s] friendship with the Beckhams,” adding:

“That’s total BS. Daily Mail must be bored and grasping at straws.”

It’s important to note, though, that this isn’t the first time there were rumblings of a friendship breakup between Victoria, David, Harry, and Meghan. This also isn’t the only relationship that appears to be strained right now. Dailymail.com reported Meghan and Harry also have fallen out with George and Amal Clooney as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Yikes…

So it’s safe to say the Montecito couple could use someone else in their corner right about now! And Meghan and Harry might have their sights set on John! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

