Love Island’s Caleb Corprew & Justine Ndiba Call It Quits!

It’s over!

Caleb Corprew and Justine Ndiba, who made history as the first Black couple to win CBS’s Love Island during the season two finale, have broken up.

On Saturday, the former go-go dancer took to Instagram to announce the upsetting news to fans, writing:

“It’s truly a strange feeling to be typing this out but I understand my reality is now having to share some aspects of my life with you all regardless of how private I’d like to remain at times.”

The 27-year-old model continued:

“This is extremely difficult for me to express, but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together.”

Although she recognized how public her relationship has been, she concluded the post, asking her followers for some space as she worked through her split.

“I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”

In a lengthy Insta post on Sunday, Caleb echoed similar sentiments about the split, even wishing her “the absolute best and much continued success as God blesses her with new opportunities and adventures.”

Ch-ch-check out his full HEARTBREAKING response (below):

The former couple’s breakup comes just three months after they were crowned the winners of the hit reality series.

