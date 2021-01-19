Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Broke Up OVER THE PHONE?!

A LOT of couples split up in 2020, thanks in no small part to the quarantine and how it tested the mettle of relationships. Far fewer couples actually got together during the disastrous year. And now one of the only celeb couples of 2020 has already called it quits.

In case you haven’t heard, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have broken up after nearly a year of dating.

The now former couple met while filming a relationship drama/thriller called Deep Water and quickly became a paparazzi favorite as they walked their dogs together. Things seemed pretty serious pretty quickly. A lot of us wondered whether the two would take the next step.

But on Monday, after about 10 months, we learned the stars had split. According to early reports, it was the Knives Out heroine who did the dumping. A source spilled to People:

“She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Inneresting. But now we’re getting even more insight into the breakup itself. Another source later told the outlet:

“They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up.”

Hmm. We’ve said before we never trust these reports of the mythical mutual breakup. We mean… someone always pulls the trigger first. Just because the other one says, “you can’t fire me, I quit” doesn’t make it mutual. We’d be more inclined to believe that earlier characterization.

Anyway, we have reason to believe this was somewhat dramatic and spur of the moment now, too. According to People‘s source, this all happened on a phone call! Ouch!

Can you imagine being so upset with someone, so sure you didn’t want to se them again that you couldn’t wait until you were in person again to break up? Seems really impersonal to us. Are we wrong??

Maybe that’s old-fashioned, especially in the age of COVID-19 and Zoom dating. But you have to remember, these two LIVED together, ever since last Summer. So a breakup is an even bigger life event for a phone call. We just think it sounds like a worse breakup than folks are letting on…

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts?

