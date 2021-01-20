Listen To This: Riding On The Breeze!

It’s criminal this song didn’t get more shine!

Ava Rowland‘s California Gypsies is our kind of country!

The Ohio native grew up singing in church and idolizing pop stars. That sensibility shines in her music.

This most closely reminds us of Perezcious fave Cam, with touches of Dixie Chicks, Kalie Shorr and early Taylor Swift!

Love it so much!

This is a country hit – even if country radio hasn’t played it. Yet!

